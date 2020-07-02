All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

4323 Laclede Ave

4323 Laclede Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4323 Laclede Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63108
Central West End Historic District

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
pool
This is a great Townhouse in the Central West End. Available to move in September 12th.
It is on a very quiet and nice street, blocks away from restrauants, shopping, and Forest Park! The pool is located in the courtyard, directly behind the perfectly sized back patio. This is St. Louis living at its finest!!

The interior has a tile kitchen and bathroom floors, hardwood living area, and carpeted bedrooms and basement. The basement is fully finished with a full bath as well!
Open floor plan on the 1st floor with the living room, kitchen, and half bath.
The bedrooms are spacious and the bathroom is split access with a double sink.

Call now to set up a viewing
314-282-9925

Disclaimer: Rent includes: $10.00 Filter Delivery Fee, $15.00 Renters Insurance Fee, and $5.00 Online Convenience Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4323 Laclede Ave have any available units?
4323 Laclede Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis, MO.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4323 Laclede Ave have?
Some of 4323 Laclede Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4323 Laclede Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4323 Laclede Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4323 Laclede Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4323 Laclede Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4323 Laclede Ave offer parking?
No, 4323 Laclede Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4323 Laclede Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4323 Laclede Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4323 Laclede Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4323 Laclede Ave has a pool.
Does 4323 Laclede Ave have accessible units?
No, 4323 Laclede Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4323 Laclede Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4323 Laclede Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
