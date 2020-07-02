4323 Laclede Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool courtyard carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard pool

This is a great Townhouse in the Central West End. Available to move in September 12th.

It is on a very quiet and nice street, blocks away from restrauants, shopping, and Forest Park! The pool is located in the courtyard, directly behind the perfectly sized back patio. This is St. Louis living at its finest!!



The interior has a tile kitchen and bathroom floors, hardwood living area, and carpeted bedrooms and basement. The basement is fully finished with a full bath as well!

Open floor plan on the 1st floor with the living room, kitchen, and half bath.

The bedrooms are spacious and the bathroom is split access with a double sink.



Call now to set up a viewing

314-282-9925



Disclaimer: Rent includes: $10.00 Filter Delivery Fee, $15.00 Renters Insurance Fee, and $5.00 Online Convenience Fee