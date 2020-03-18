All apartments in St. Louis
4242 Laclede Avenue #215
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:24 PM

4242 Laclede Avenue #215

4242 Laclede Avenue · (314) 353-0336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4242 Laclede Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63108
Central West End Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4242 Laclede Avenue #215 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
yoga
POOL PARTY, USA In This Luxurious CWE Loft! - Check out this sexy beast of a loft! Nestled in the Central West End, this apartment has amenities galore. New appliances? Check. Washer and dryer in unit? Check. Huge open floor plan with high ceilings and big windows providing large swaths of natural light? Triple check. Outdoor pool? You got it. Gated parking? But of course. In-unit personal masseuse and astral projection apparatus? Um...working on it!

Close to the Cortex and basically everything in the CWE including dining at Vicia, Scottish Arms, Juniper, Scarlett's Wine Bar for starters. Nightlife galore, yoga studios and hospitals all nearby. There's a great common area in the building as well, perfect for winter fire pit action or BBQ's in the summer!

We accept two cats or one dog up to twenty pounds, pet rent additional.

Contact us today to set up a time to view.

What's our application like? Glad you ask! The application focuses on a few things: First, we check that your credit is decent. It does NOT need to be perfect, but we need to see that you pay your bills on time and as agreed. Second, were looking to see that youve been a good tenant in the past (providing this isnt your first place). And third, we want to see that youre financially sound.

Close but no cigar? Not to worry; we have others. Check them all out at www.garciapropertymanagement.com or ring us for the skinny on more upcoming listings!

(RLNE5503372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4242 Laclede Avenue #215 have any available units?
4242 Laclede Avenue #215 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4242 Laclede Avenue #215 have?
Some of 4242 Laclede Avenue #215's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4242 Laclede Avenue #215 currently offering any rent specials?
4242 Laclede Avenue #215 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4242 Laclede Avenue #215 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4242 Laclede Avenue #215 is pet friendly.
Does 4242 Laclede Avenue #215 offer parking?
Yes, 4242 Laclede Avenue #215 does offer parking.
Does 4242 Laclede Avenue #215 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4242 Laclede Avenue #215 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4242 Laclede Avenue #215 have a pool?
Yes, 4242 Laclede Avenue #215 has a pool.
Does 4242 Laclede Avenue #215 have accessible units?
No, 4242 Laclede Avenue #215 does not have accessible units.
Does 4242 Laclede Avenue #215 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4242 Laclede Avenue #215 has units with dishwashers.
