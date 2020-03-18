4242 Laclede Avenue #215

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator fire pit parking pool bbq/grill yoga

POOL PARTY, USA In This Luxurious CWE Loft! - Check out this sexy beast of a loft! Nestled in the Central West End, this apartment has amenities galore. New appliances? Check. Washer and dryer in unit? Check. Huge open floor plan with high ceilings and big windows providing large swaths of natural light? Triple check. Outdoor pool? You got it. Gated parking? But of course. In-unit personal masseuse and astral projection apparatus? Um...working on it!



Close to the Cortex and basically everything in the CWE including dining at Vicia, Scottish Arms, Juniper, Scarlett's Wine Bar for starters. Nightlife galore, yoga studios and hospitals all nearby. There's a great common area in the building as well, perfect for winter fire pit action or BBQ's in the summer!



We accept two cats or one dog up to twenty pounds, pet rent additional.



