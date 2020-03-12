4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard

Amenities

Fantastic location for your South city business with 4000 sq ft zone F retail! This large building was a beauty supply outlet. The building features an open floor plan with storefronts, awning, brand new TPO roof, fresh paint throughout, 2 large bathrooms, and 2 offices. There is access from the rear alley to the rear door of the building. Exposed to high vehicle traffic count daily approximately 18,000 cars per day with great visibility conveniently located on S. Kingshighway near Chippewa. There is street parking. The building would work for retail, grocery store, catering, adult daycare, beauty supply/shop, automotive/motorcycle accessories, professional offices, and other services. Security deposit first month and last month rent required. The tenant must obtain an occupancy permit from the City. Tenants pay all utilities except sewer bills. Great potential, must see!