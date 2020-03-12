All apartments in St. Louis
4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard
Last updated May 20 2020 at 8:33 PM

4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard

4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard · (314) 756-4070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63109
Southampton

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 4000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fantastic location for your South city business with 4000 sq ft zone F retail! This large building was a beauty supply outlet. The building features an open floor plan with storefronts, awning, brand new TPO roof, fresh paint throughout, 2 large bathrooms, and 2 offices. There is access from the rear alley to the rear door of the building. Exposed to high vehicle traffic count daily approximately 18,000 cars per day with great visibility conveniently located on S. Kingshighway near Chippewa. There is street parking. The building would work for retail, grocery store, catering, adult daycare, beauty supply/shop, automotive/motorcycle accessories, professional offices, and other services. Security deposit first month and last month rent required. The tenant must obtain an occupancy permit from the City. Tenants pay all utilities except sewer bills. Great potential, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard have any available units?
4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
Is 4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
