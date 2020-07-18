3963 Botanical Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Stroll down the block to find Historic Tower Grove Park. Enjoy the short walk through the and find yourself right in the heart of South St. Louis City living, on South Grand Blvd. Here's your chance to live in a charming piece of history. This expansive 3 bed, 2 full bath condo within a classic turn-of-the-century Shaw four-family boasts 1600 sq ft with plenty of room to comfortably settle in, relax, and entertain. The modern amenities such as granite counter tops, newer appliances, custom maple cabinetry and granite breakfast bar offers all today's conveniences, and compliments this home's historic charm. Admire the bamboo floors as you make your way to the balcony over the front porch to enjoy your morning coffee. Down the back staircase, you"ll enjoy an abundance of storage in the basement. And your own, assigned parking spot is the cherry on top! You don't want to miss this chance! CONTACT ME to see if you pre-qualify!