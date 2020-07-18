All apartments in St. Louis
3963 Botanical Avenue

Location

3963 Botanical Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110
Shaw Historic District

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1472 sqft

Amenities

Stroll down the block to find Historic Tower Grove Park. Enjoy the short walk through the and find yourself right in the heart of South St. Louis City living, on South Grand Blvd. Here's your chance to live in a charming piece of history. This expansive 3 bed, 2 full bath condo within a classic turn-of-the-century Shaw four-family boasts 1600 sq ft with plenty of room to comfortably settle in, relax, and entertain. The modern amenities such as granite counter tops, newer appliances, custom maple cabinetry and granite breakfast bar offers all today's conveniences, and compliments this home's historic charm. Admire the bamboo floors as you make your way to the balcony over the front porch to enjoy your morning coffee. Down the back staircase, you"ll enjoy an abundance of storage in the basement. And your own, assigned parking spot is the cherry on top! You don't want to miss this chance! CONTACT ME to see if you pre-qualify!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3963 Botanical Avenue have any available units?
3963 Botanical Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3963 Botanical Avenue have?
Some of 3963 Botanical Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3963 Botanical Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3963 Botanical Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3963 Botanical Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3963 Botanical Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 3963 Botanical Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3963 Botanical Avenue offers parking.
Does 3963 Botanical Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3963 Botanical Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3963 Botanical Avenue have a pool?
No, 3963 Botanical Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3963 Botanical Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3963 Botanical Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3963 Botanical Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3963 Botanical Avenue has units with dishwashers.
