3842 Virginia

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6f82ca50cd ---- Close to Marquette Park, on Virginia between Chippewa & Keokuk, this shotgun style apartment is close to transportation and has a ton of great features. Enter living room, walk through towards the rear of apartment to get to kitchen & bathroom and out onto the rear balcony. Bedroom in front of unit. Hardwood flooring throughout, central air, washer/dryer hookups in shared basement and a spacious kitchen. Tenant PAYS Gas & Electric. Storage in basement, large UNFENCED yard space, small deck off rear, just one block from Chippewa. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Bedroom