Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:19 PM

3842 Virginia

3842 Virginia Ave · (816) 406-0200
Location

3842 Virginia Ave, St. Louis, MO 63118
Dutchtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6f82ca50cd ---- Close to Marquette Park, on Virginia between Chippewa & Keokuk, this shotgun style apartment is close to transportation and has a ton of great features. Enter living room, walk through towards the rear of apartment to get to kitchen & bathroom and out onto the rear balcony. Bedroom in front of unit. Hardwood flooring throughout, central air, washer/dryer hookups in shared basement and a spacious kitchen. Tenant PAYS Gas & Electric. Storage in basement, large UNFENCED yard space, small deck off rear, just one block from Chippewa. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Bedroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3842 Virginia have any available units?
3842 Virginia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis, MO.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3842 Virginia have?
Some of 3842 Virginia's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3842 Virginia currently offering any rent specials?
3842 Virginia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3842 Virginia pet-friendly?
No, 3842 Virginia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 3842 Virginia offer parking?
No, 3842 Virginia does not offer parking.
Does 3842 Virginia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3842 Virginia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3842 Virginia have a pool?
No, 3842 Virginia does not have a pool.
Does 3842 Virginia have accessible units?
No, 3842 Virginia does not have accessible units.
Does 3842 Virginia have units with dishwashers?
No, 3842 Virginia does not have units with dishwashers.
