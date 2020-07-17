3728 Wisconsin Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Holy cow! This FABULOUS townhouse IS AVAILABLE NOW! You really must see it - THERE IS A VIRTUAL TOUR POSTED!!!



Some of it's great features include:



Over 1600 square feet of living space!

3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms

Living room, dining room, LARGE kitchen

Washer & dryer included on the main floor in the laundry room off the kitchen!

Beautiful laminate floors & carpet

Lots of cabinets and closets throughout

Central AC & Furnace

Pets welcome with additional deposit



So, hurry up! Make your appointment now! You don't want to miss this great opportunity!



Call Crystal at Fisher & Company NOW to make an appointment to see this fantastic townhouse!

314-361-9700 You'll be GLAD you did! Go to http://www.fisherandco.com to see our other great apartments!



House Information

Rent: $950.00

Security Deposit: $950.00

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Air conditioning: central

Laundry: Separate room available & includes washer & dryer



Please make sure that you are familiar with the area of ANY property you consider, whether it is offered by Fisher & Company or someone else. We suggest you drive by at varying times of day and evening to get a feel for the neighborhood. Also, ask your friends, associates and co-workers for advice about the neighborhood. Happy home hunting!



You may be wondering about Fisher and Company's rental qualifications. Our application process includes screening credit, rental history (including evictions), employment/income and criminal background. The application fee of $42 per adult covers all of these reports. Total household income must be at least 3 times the amount of monthly rent. For example, if the apartment you are interested in is 500.00 per month, your minimum income must be at least 1500.00 per month. We accept income from any source as long as it can be documented and verified for the past 12 months If you have any questions about qualifying, please feel free to call the Leasing Office at 314-361-9700.



