All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like 3728 Wisconsin Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
3728 Wisconsin Ave
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:16 AM

3728 Wisconsin Ave

3728 Wisconsin Avenue · (314) 361-9700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3728 Wisconsin Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63118
Marine Villa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Holy cow! This FABULOUS townhouse IS AVAILABLE NOW! You really must see it - THERE IS A VIRTUAL TOUR POSTED!!!

Some of it's great features include:

Over 1600 square feet of living space!
3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms
Living room, dining room, LARGE kitchen
Washer & dryer included on the main floor in the laundry room off the kitchen!
Beautiful laminate floors & carpet
Lots of cabinets and closets throughout
Central AC & Furnace
Pets welcome with additional deposit

So, hurry up! Make your appointment now! You don't want to miss this great opportunity!

Call Crystal at Fisher & Company NOW to make an appointment to see this fantastic townhouse!
314-361-9700 You'll be GLAD you did! Go to http://www.fisherandco.com to see our other great apartments!

House Information
Rent: $950.00
Security Deposit: $950.00
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Air conditioning: central
Laundry: Separate room available & includes washer & dryer

Please make sure that you are familiar with the area of ANY property you consider, whether it is offered by Fisher & Company or someone else. We suggest you drive by at varying times of day and evening to get a feel for the neighborhood. Also, ask your friends, associates and co-workers for advice about the neighborhood. Happy home hunting!

You may be wondering about Fisher and Company's rental qualifications. Our application process includes screening credit, rental history (including evictions), employment/income and criminal background. The application fee of $42 per adult covers all of these reports. Total household income must be at least 3 times the amount of monthly rent. For example, if the apartment you are interested in is 500.00 per month, your minimum income must be at least 1500.00 per month. We accept income from any source as long as it can be documented and verified for the past 12 months If you have any questions about qualifying, please feel free to call the Leasing Office at 314-361-9700.

Please make sure that you are familiar with the area of ANY property you consider whether it is offered by Fisher & Company or someone else. We suggest you drive by at varying times of day and evening to get a feel for the neighborhood. Also ask your friends and associates for advice about the neighborhood. Happy home hunting!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3728 Wisconsin Ave have any available units?
3728 Wisconsin Ave has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3728 Wisconsin Ave have?
Some of 3728 Wisconsin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3728 Wisconsin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3728 Wisconsin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3728 Wisconsin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3728 Wisconsin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3728 Wisconsin Ave offer parking?
No, 3728 Wisconsin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3728 Wisconsin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3728 Wisconsin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3728 Wisconsin Ave have a pool?
No, 3728 Wisconsin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3728 Wisconsin Ave have accessible units?
No, 3728 Wisconsin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3728 Wisconsin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3728 Wisconsin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3728 Wisconsin Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oak Forest Apartments I
10900 Oak Forest Parkway Dr
St. Louis, MO 63146
Lofts at Euclid
625 N Euclid Ave
St. Louis, MO 63108
Lafayette Lofts
815 Ann Avenue 2D
St. Louis, MO 63104
Fontainebleau Apartments
1001 North Mcknight Road
St. Louis, MO 63132
Bevo
3931 Magnolia Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63110
Argyle
2 Maryland Plz
St. Louis, MO 63108
Paul Brown Loft
206 N 9th Street
St. Louis, MO 63101
Citizen Park
4643 Lindell Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

O'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MO
University City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MO
Clayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
NorthamptonShaw Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity