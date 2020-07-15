/
castle point
113 Apartments for rent in Castle Point, MO📍
Castle Point
10335 Monarch Dr
10335 Monarch Drive, Castle Point, MO
4 Bedrooms
$875
1400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 10335 Monarch - Property Id: 45036 4 Bed Room House Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/45036 Property Id 45036 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5919520)
Castle Point
10257 Lord Dr
10257 Lord Drive, Castle Point, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
10257 Lord Dr is a house in St. Louis, MO 63136. This 888 square foot house sits on a 5,201 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
Castle Point
10233 Earl Drive
10233 Earl Drive, Castle Point, MO
3 Bedrooms
$799
900 sqft
Beautiful 3bed 1bath in Castle Point. This house will go fast. great wooden floors, corner lot with carport. To schedule a showing online Www.STLsmartrentals.com Only $30 to apply Pet friendly! $200 non-refundable deposit per pet.
Results within 1 mile of Castle Point
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$520
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
783 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!*** Experience St.
Koeneman Place Apartments
2651 Eltarose Drive, St. Louis County, MO
1 Bedroom
$595
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Koeneman Place Apartments is located right next to beautiful Koeneman Park and within walking distance of Buzz Westfall shopping center, a grocery store, and a bus stop, yet is nestled into a quiet corner of North County with little traffic and lots
9820 Winkler Dr RIIB-050
9820 Winkler Drive, St. Louis County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$765
798 sqft
9820 Winkler - Spacious Home! - Our 2BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, dining area, partially fenced yard, full basement, hardwood flooring and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required, the security deposit
Moline Acres
9635 Lewis And Clark Boulevard
9635 Lewis and Clark Boulevard, Moline Acres, MO
Studio
$3,500
This is a sharing situation only. You are leasing an area for a designated time slot(s).
Hathaway Manor
2348 Vorhof Drive
2348 Vorhof Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1147 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a partially finished basement. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
10009 Imperial Drive
10009 Imperial Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1360 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1177163 A coveted rental home in St. Louis County! Your next home includes: 2BR 1.
Hathaway Manor
11131 Pritchard Dr
11131 Pritchard Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1329 sqft
Beautifully maintained and rehabbed home. Everything is ready for you to move in. Large lot with fenced yard with a walk out and a covered porch out back. The interior is nicely updated to all the most modern amenities.
Bellefontaine
10123 Tappan Dr.
10123 Tappan Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
3 Bedrooms
$865
912 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Bellefountaine - This is a non-smoking home. Pets welcome with an extra fee and agreement!!!! Each adult 18 and over must fill out application. $45 each.
9740 Winkler Drive
9740 Winkler Drive, St. Louis County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,024
1450 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1314344 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
Results within 5 miles of Castle Point
Ferguson
Canfield Green
2974 Coppercreek Rd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$540
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
780 sqft
Canfield Green offers large floorplans with an amazing on-site management and maintenance team. Our residents are our top priority.
Spanish Lake
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
1 Bedroom
$515
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1430 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
Wedgewood
Crossing at Northpointe
3144 Sunswept Park Dr, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$675
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$679
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
965 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Crossing at Northpointe staff! Call today to learn how.UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT. Welcome home to Crossing at Northpointe.
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.
Spanish Lake
Spanish Cove Townhomes
1708 San Remo Ct, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$525
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1220 sqft
Spanish Cove Townhomes, a 787 unit garden-style (all townhomes) apartment community located in Saint Louis, MO. The property was constructed in 1971 and consists of ninety-nine residential buildings.
Ferguson
The Knolls Townhomes
3606 Pershall Rd, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various two- and three-bedroom apartments complete with walk-closets, central heat and air conditioning, vertical blinds, dishwashers, private patios and balconies, and more. Community amenities include carports, a swimming pool and access to major highways.
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
947 sqft
Conveniently located near Lindenwood University North Country Campus. Each unit offers breakfast bar and pantry, central heating, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer connections and large kitchen. On-site amenities include business center and fitness center.
Stonebridge
1457 Stonebury Ct, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$885
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1452 sqft
Welcome to Stonebridge Townhomes, an affordable community located in Florissant Missouri offering 1 and 3 bedroom townhomes.
Glasgow Village
185 Brigadoon Cir RVA-014
185 Brigadoon Circle, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
927 sqft
185 Brigadoon ~ Ample Space! - Our 3BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, dining area, partialy fenced yard, located within a cul-de-sac, basement and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required, the security
Jennings
8363 Mayfair Pl RIV-125
8363 Mayfair Place, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$749
750 sqft
8363 Mayfair ~ Lovely Brick Home! - Our 2BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, dining area, partially fenced yard, full basement, new carpet, stained glass windows and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required,
Jennings
7227 Sapphire Ave RIV-146
7227 Sapphire Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$749
678 sqft
7227 Sapphire ~ Spacious 2BD Home! - Our 2BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, large kitchen, ample storage, large backyard, partially fenced yard, full basement and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required,
Jennings
5714 Helen Avenue
5714 Helen Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1087 sqft
2 bed 1 bath home for rent in Jennings!! - Come see this beautiful two bedroom home. With over 1000 sq/ft of space this home features hardwood and ceramic tile throughout. Kitchen comes complete with a gas oven/range and a fridge.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Castle Point area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Castle Point from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.
