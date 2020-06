Amenities

2 bed/1bath 2nd floor unit with balcony - Property Id: 224081



Two bedrooms one bathroom upper level unit. Central air, stove and fridge included. W/d hookups in the basement. Unit is all electric. Nice size living room dining room and kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. Covered front balcony and back porch. Close to public transportation. No pets allowed.



Rental requirements:

Minimal household income at least $2100 or Section 8 voucher (proof of income required prior to lease signing). No history of evictions in the past 5 years and pass a credit and background check.

No Pets Allowed



