Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

COMING SOON!! ONE BEDROOM HOUSE IN DUTCHTOWN - COMING SOON!! House will be ready to move in by the end of this month. 1st floor has a living room, dining room and kitchen with door to the fenced-in backyard and the 2nd floor has the bedroom.



The household must make 2.5 times the rent before taxes

No recent evictions

Very Credit Friendly!!

$20 application fee

1 yr lease

Pets allowed with a pet deposit and/or pet fee

$79/mo for sewer/water/trash



