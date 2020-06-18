All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3419 Park Ave.

3419 Park Avenue · (314) 446-4501
Location

3419 Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63104
Gate District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3419 Park Ave. · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1225 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
3419 Park Ave. Available 07/01/20 Perfect 2.5 Bedroom Home Available on Park Ave for a June move-in! - Located at 3419 Park Ave in the Medical Row district, Malone is a full-size house just a short walk away from the SLU Medical Center! Malone is a newer rehab and it offers 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom with 1225 SQFT. It also includes features such as hardwood floors, granite countertops, a personal study, in-unit washer and dryer, central heating and A/C, a back patio and private backyard, off-street parking, and more! This amazing building is available for an early July move-in.

(RLNE3978954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

