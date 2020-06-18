Amenities

3419 Park Ave. Available 07/01/20 Perfect 2.5 Bedroom Home Available on Park Ave for a June move-in! - Located at 3419 Park Ave in the Medical Row district, Malone is a full-size house just a short walk away from the SLU Medical Center! Malone is a newer rehab and it offers 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom with 1225 SQFT. It also includes features such as hardwood floors, granite countertops, a personal study, in-unit washer and dryer, central heating and A/C, a back patio and private backyard, off-street parking, and more! This amazing building is available for an early July move-in.



(RLNE3978954)