/
/
east alton
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:14 PM
71 Apartments for rent in East Alton, IL📍
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
East Alton
251 Victory Dr.
251 Victory Drive, East Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
768 sqft
2 bedroom house east alton - APPLY TODAY AT BROWNRENTS.COM for this 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a fenced in yard in east alton school district.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
East Alton
913 5th
913 5th St, East Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$599
1200 sqft
Nice updated 2 bedroom apartment. QUALIFICATIONS: There is a $40 application fee for each adult applicant. This pays for a nationwide credit and background check.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
East Alton
515 Lincoln
515 Lincoln Avenue, East Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
780 sqft
2 Bedroom House - Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath house in East Alton. This house features new carpet, new appliances, washer and gas dryer hook-up, covered front and back porches, and a fire pit. No Pets. Tenant pays all utilities. Occupancy 3 people.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
East Alton
205 West Main Street
205 West Main Street, East Alton, IL
Studio
$825
1758 sqft
Take advantage of your opportunity to own or lease a great, multi-use office on a high traffic corner in the heart of East Alton.
Results within 1 mile of East Alton
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Wood River
199 East Acton
199 E Acton Ave, Wood River, IL
2 Bedrooms
$550
720 sqft
2 bedroom duplex. Open concept kitchen/dining/living room. Stove and refrigerator provided. Washer/dryer hook-up.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Wood River
635 3rd
635 N 3rd St, Wood River, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
711 sqft
2 bedroom house with large backyard. Refrigerator and Stove provided. Washer/dryer hookups. Partial basement. Off street parking.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Wood River
656 CHARLES
656 Charles Ave, Wood River, IL
2 Bedrooms
$585
650 sqft
Two-bedroom townhouse 5 minutes from 255 and 2 exits from SIUE. Living room, eat-in kitchen, half bath and washer/dryer hook-up on the main level. Two bedrooms and full bath on the 2nd level. Master bedroom has two larger closets.
Results within 5 miles of East Alton
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3018 College
3018 College Ave, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$575
800 sqft
HELLO DENTAL STUDENTS!!! Nice 2 bedroom apartment across the street from the SIU Dental school. Broker owned. QUALIFICATIONS: We charge a $40 application fee for each adult applicant. This pays for a nationwide background and credit check.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2201 Humbert
2201 Humbert St, Alton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1500 sqft
QUALIFICATIONS: We charge a $40 application fee for each adult applicant. This pays for a nationwide background and credit check.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
921 WASHINGTON
921 Washington Avenue, Alton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 921 WASHINGTON in Alton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1013 Brown
1013 Brown St, Alton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1013 Brown in Alton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2410 Maxey
2410 Maxey Street, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
780 sqft
2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment. Stove, dishwasher and refrigerator provided. Sewer and trash are included. Pets under 30 lbs. negotiable with $300 pet deposit.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
220 Corbin
220 W Corbin St, Bethalto, IL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 220 Corbin in Bethalto. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3511 College Avenue
3511 College Ave, Alton, IL
Studio
$1,384
5520 sqft
Business district location in Alton - Located on Hwy. 140 - College Ave. Minutes from I-255. Full brick office building.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2201 State
2201 State St, Alton, IL
Studio
$850
984 sqft
1 story brick ranch ideal for a commercial application. This building has previously been used as a dentist office. The layout consists of a waiting area, reception area, and 2-3 private office spaces.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2603 East Broadway
2603 East Broadway, Alton, IL
Studio
$3,200
3978 sqft
Large showroom in this all brick commercial space with a large shop area, two overhead loading doors and two office spaces all on main level. Lower level has additional storage/shop area and one overhead door access.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1001 College Avenue
1001 College Ave, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment unit near upper Alton. Town home style apartment with living room, kitchen, 1/2 bath & utility room on the main floor, 2 bedrooms & full bath on the upper level. Refrigerator and stove provided.
Results within 10 miles of East Alton
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
17 Units Available
Spanish Lake
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
1 Bedroom
$515
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1430 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 PM
15 Units Available
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
150 Units Available
Spanish Lake
Spanish Cove Townhomes
1708 San Remo Ct, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$525
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1220 sqft
Spanish Cove Townhomes, a 787 unit garden-style (all townhomes) apartment community located in Saint Louis, MO. The property was constructed in 1971 and consists of ninety-nine residential buildings.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Glasgow Village
185 Brigadoon Cir RVA-014
185 Brigadoon Circle, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
927 sqft
185 Brigadoon ~ Ample Space! - Our 3BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, dining area, partialy fenced yard, located within a cul-de-sac, basement and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required, the security
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Towne
700 N Main St, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
2 Bedroom Townhouse Downtown Edwardsville Available 08/07/20 Convenient location in down town Edwardsville!! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse is just blocks away from all the downtown Edwardsville hot spots! 2 assigned parking spaces per unit.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:44 PM
1 Unit Available
5474 Misty Crossing Court
5474 Misty Crossing Court, Old Jamestown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1518 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:44 PM
1 Unit Available
6520 Los Cimas Drive
6520 Los Cimas Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1197 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the East Alton area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to East Alton from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOAlton, ILWood River, ILBethalto, ILEdwardsville, ILSpanish Lake, MOGranite City, IL