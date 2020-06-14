314 North Broadway

Amenities

Luxury condo for lease at the Marquette Building located in the heart of Downtown St. Louis. This great condo is on the top floor of the building and receives lots of natural light, while the downtown landscape reminds you of Chicago. A (2) bedrooms & (2) bath condo that features high-end finishes, upgraded cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, wood floors, and large walk-in master closet. The Marquette building features a beautiful rooftop pool & sun deck, pet park, and a doorman to greet your guests and accept your packages. Convenient to Metro-Link & all that downtown St. Louis has to offer. You’re able to walk to Cardinals games, the Arch Grounds or Washington Avenue restaurants and nightlife. In-unit washer-dryer, separate storage unit, and one uncovered garage parking space included.