Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:27 AM

314 North Broadway

314 North Broadway · (314) 443-5542
Location

314 North Broadway, St. Louis, MO 63102
Downtown St. Louis

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1902 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
doorman
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Luxury condo for lease at the Marquette Building located in the heart of Downtown St. Louis. This great condo is on the top floor of the building and receives lots of natural light, while the downtown landscape reminds you of Chicago. A (2) bedrooms & (2) bath condo that features high-end finishes, upgraded cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, wood floors, and large walk-in master closet. The Marquette building features a beautiful rooftop pool & sun deck, pet park, and a doorman to greet your guests and accept your packages. Convenient to Metro-Link & all that downtown St. Louis has to offer. You’re able to walk to Cardinals games, the Arch Grounds or Washington Avenue restaurants and nightlife. In-unit washer-dryer, separate storage unit, and one uncovered garage parking space included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 North Broadway have any available units?
314 North Broadway has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 North Broadway have?
Some of 314 North Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 North Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
314 North Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 North Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 North Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 314 North Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 314 North Broadway does offer parking.
Does 314 North Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 North Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 North Broadway have a pool?
Yes, 314 North Broadway has a pool.
Does 314 North Broadway have accessible units?
No, 314 North Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 314 North Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 North Broadway has units with dishwashers.
