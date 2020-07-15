All apartments in St. Louis
275 on the Park

275 Union Blvd · (314) 463-4340
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108
Central West End Historic District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1601 · Avail. now

$530

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Unit 0217 · Avail. now

$530

Studio · 1 Bath · 370 sqft

Unit 0903 · Avail. now

$625

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 14+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 0421 · Avail. now

$755

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 0621 · Avail. now

$755

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 0320 · Avail. now

$760

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

See 57+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1008 · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 0203 · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 0208 · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 41+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1603 · Avail. now

$2,875

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2321 sqft

Unit 1608 · Avail. now

$2,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2093 sqft

Unit 0915 · Avail. now

$2,410

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2334 sqft

See 1+ more

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1515 · Avail. now

$3,935

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3618 sqft

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1520 · Avail. now

$4,035

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3884 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 275 on the Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
media room
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
lobby
275 ON THE PARK & THE ANNEX AT 275 ON THE PARKOur leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well. Call to schedule your tour!THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS IN ONE AMAZING LOCATION.With a multi-million dollar renovation underway, NEW ownership and management encourages you to come see what's new at 275 on the Park. Comprised of 4 individual buildings, 3 historic former high-rise hotels (The Westmoreland, Congress & Senate) and one new modern tower (The Annex at 275 on the Park), our apartment community caters to every lifestyle. Whether you're looking for a modern space with large, open floor plans, floor to ceilings windows and exposed duct work or a historic space with ornate plaster ceilings and original hardwood flooring, we have the very best of both.Conveniently located in the Central West End, our apartments boast sweeping

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $725-$2,115
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot $50/month, heated underground garage $115/month, covered parking $80/month. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 on the Park have any available units?
275 on the Park has 127 units available starting at $530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 275 on the Park have?
Some of 275 on the Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 on the Park currently offering any rent specials?
275 on the Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 on the Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 275 on the Park is pet friendly.
Does 275 on the Park offer parking?
Yes, 275 on the Park offers parking.
Does 275 on the Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 275 on the Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 on the Park have a pool?
Yes, 275 on the Park has a pool.
Does 275 on the Park have accessible units?
No, 275 on the Park does not have accessible units.
Does 275 on the Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 275 on the Park has units with dishwashers.
