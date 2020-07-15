Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator fire pit parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub media room package receiving trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard lobby

275 ON THE PARK & THE ANNEX AT 275 ON THE PARKOur leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well. Call to schedule your tour!THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS IN ONE AMAZING LOCATION.With a multi-million dollar renovation underway, NEW ownership and management encourages you to come see what's new at 275 on the Park. Comprised of 4 individual buildings, 3 historic former high-rise hotels (The Westmoreland, Congress & Senate) and one new modern tower (The Annex at 275 on the Park), our apartment community caters to every lifestyle. Whether you're looking for a modern space with large, open floor plans, floor to ceilings windows and exposed duct work or a historic space with ornate plaster ceilings and original hardwood flooring, we have the very best of both.Conveniently located in the Central West End, our apartments boast sweeping