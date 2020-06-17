All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like 212 North Kingshighway Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
212 North Kingshighway Boulevard
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:48 PM

212 North Kingshighway Boulevard

212 North Kingshighway Boulevard · (314) 550-9493
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Central West End Historic District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

212 North Kingshighway Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63108
Central West End Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 771 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
lobby
media room
Live the life at the jewel of the Central West End, The Chase Apartments. Nestled in a vibrant, urban neighborhood full of historic architecture and pedestrian friendly streets, this all-inclusive luxury apartment is offering short-term and long-term leases. The open floor plan has ample closet space, plenty of natural light, and a gourmet kitchen fully outfitted with SS appliances, deluxe housewares, in-unit laundry, weekly housekeeping and secure, covered parking. Downstairs off the grand lobby are 3 restaurants, an onsite movie theater, fitness club, and outdoor pool. In addition, there’s a gift shop with Starbucks coffee, & a barbershop. The other jewel of the CWE, Forest Park, is a 1,293 sq ft park located across the street. Within the park you will find the STL Zoo, STL Art Museum, Missouri History Museum, and the STL Science Center. For more info visit: forestparkforever.org, thecwe.org, and explorestlouis.com. What are you waiting for…call for your personalized tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 North Kingshighway Boulevard have any available units?
212 North Kingshighway Boulevard has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 North Kingshighway Boulevard have?
Some of 212 North Kingshighway Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 North Kingshighway Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
212 North Kingshighway Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 North Kingshighway Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 212 North Kingshighway Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 212 North Kingshighway Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 212 North Kingshighway Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 212 North Kingshighway Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 North Kingshighway Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 North Kingshighway Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 212 North Kingshighway Boulevard has a pool.
Does 212 North Kingshighway Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 212 North Kingshighway Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 212 North Kingshighway Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 North Kingshighway Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 212 North Kingshighway Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave
St. Louis, MO 63119
Piazza on West Pine
3939 W Pine Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
The Icon
374 S Grand Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63103
Canfield Green
2974 Coppercreek Rd
St. Louis, MO 63136
GW Lofts
2615 Washington Ave
St. Louis, MO 63103
Dorchester
665 S Skinker Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63105
Forest View East & West
6734 Clayton Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63139
Citizen Park
4643 Lindell Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MO
St. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
Shaw Historic DistrictSoulard Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity