212 North Kingshighway Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool lobby media room

Live the life at the jewel of the Central West End, The Chase Apartments. Nestled in a vibrant, urban neighborhood full of historic architecture and pedestrian friendly streets, this all-inclusive luxury apartment is offering short-term and long-term leases. The open floor plan has ample closet space, plenty of natural light, and a gourmet kitchen fully outfitted with SS appliances, deluxe housewares, in-unit laundry, weekly housekeeping and secure, covered parking. Downstairs off the grand lobby are 3 restaurants, an onsite movie theater, fitness club, and outdoor pool. In addition, there’s a gift shop with Starbucks coffee, & a barbershop. The other jewel of the CWE, Forest Park, is a 1,293 sq ft park located across the street. Within the park you will find the STL Zoo, STL Art Museum, Missouri History Museum, and the STL Science Center. For more info visit: forestparkforever.org, thecwe.org, and explorestlouis.com. What are you waiting for…call for your personalized tour today!