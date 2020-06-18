All apartments in St. Louis
2029 Alfred Ave
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:25 AM

2029 Alfred Ave

2029 Alfred Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2029 Alfred Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110
Southwest Garden

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
Welcome to this Southwest Garden Neighborhood apartment right across the street from the Missouri Botanical Gardens! This 1st floor apartment has 1 bedroom and 1 bath and the kitchen and bath have been updated. Hardwood floors throughout. Such a walkable neighborhood, with the Botanical Garden and Tower Grove Park right out your doorsteps! Not to mention all of the close by restaurants in Shaw and on The Hill! City of St. Louis Schools. Longer leases are welcome! Call Today! Thank you for your interest in this rental! We look forward to working with you! Please submit your information and Tenant Turner will be reaching out to you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2029 Alfred Ave have any available units?
2029 Alfred Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis, MO.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
Is 2029 Alfred Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2029 Alfred Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2029 Alfred Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2029 Alfred Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2029 Alfred Ave offer parking?
No, 2029 Alfred Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2029 Alfred Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2029 Alfred Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2029 Alfred Ave have a pool?
No, 2029 Alfred Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2029 Alfred Ave have accessible units?
No, 2029 Alfred Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2029 Alfred Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2029 Alfred Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2029 Alfred Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2029 Alfred Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
