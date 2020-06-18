2029 Alfred Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors cats allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Welcome to this Southwest Garden Neighborhood apartment right across the street from the Missouri Botanical Gardens! This 1st floor apartment has 1 bedroom and 1 bath and the kitchen and bath have been updated. Hardwood floors throughout. Such a walkable neighborhood, with the Botanical Garden and Tower Grove Park right out your doorsteps! Not to mention all of the close by restaurants in Shaw and on The Hill! City of St. Louis Schools. Longer leases are welcome! Call Today! Thank you for your interest in this rental! We look forward to working with you! Please submit your information and Tenant Turner will be reaching out to you.