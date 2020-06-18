1210 S. Newstead Ave - Downnstairs

Amenities

Virtual Tour- https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SiazTHMTzzE&mls=1



Three bedroom apartment in central Grove location at Newstead and Swan, short walk to Urban Chestnut Brewing, new Tempus Restaurant and the Manchester entertainment district. Open floor plan Corner Unit featuring many windows and great natural light, elevated ground floor unit with minimal steps.



Located in the The Grove/Forest Park South East neighborhood, this location is adjacent to the Central West End, Washington University Medical Center, Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis Childrens Hospital, St. Louis College of Pharmacy, Cortex business district, and the urban oasis and center of Saint Louis activity, Forest Park. You'll enjoy the convenience of having easy access to Interstate 64/Highway 40, Interstate 44, and a nearby Metrolink stop, a few blocks north of the neighborhood, in the CWE. The neighborhood also has its own entertainment district with great restaurants, clubs and bars. The eclectic and diverse vibe of the area is truly unique and the central location makes it an amazing place to call home.