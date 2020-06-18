All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1210 S. Newstead Ave - Downnstairs

1210 South Newstead Avenue · (314) 396-8968
Location

1210 South Newstead Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110
Forest Park Southeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Virtual Tour- https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SiazTHMTzzE&mls=1

Three bedroom apartment in central Grove location at Newstead and Swan, short walk to Urban Chestnut Brewing, new Tempus Restaurant and the Manchester entertainment district. Open floor plan Corner Unit featuring many windows and great natural light, elevated ground floor unit with minimal steps.

Located in the The Grove/Forest Park South East neighborhood, this location is adjacent to the Central West End, Washington University Medical Center, Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis Childrens Hospital, St. Louis College of Pharmacy, Cortex business district, and the urban oasis and center of Saint Louis activity, Forest Park. You'll enjoy the convenience of having easy access to Interstate 64/Highway 40, Interstate 44, and a nearby Metrolink stop, a few blocks north of the neighborhood, in the CWE. The neighborhood also has its own entertainment district with great restaurants, clubs and bars. The eclectic and diverse vibe of the area is truly unique and the central location makes it an amazing place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 S. Newstead Ave - Downnstairs have any available units?
1210 S. Newstead Ave - Downnstairs has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 S. Newstead Ave - Downnstairs have?
Some of 1210 S. Newstead Ave - Downnstairs's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 S. Newstead Ave - Downnstairs currently offering any rent specials?
1210 S. Newstead Ave - Downnstairs isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 S. Newstead Ave - Downnstairs pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 S. Newstead Ave - Downnstairs is pet friendly.
Does 1210 S. Newstead Ave - Downnstairs offer parking?
No, 1210 S. Newstead Ave - Downnstairs does not offer parking.
Does 1210 S. Newstead Ave - Downnstairs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 S. Newstead Ave - Downnstairs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 S. Newstead Ave - Downnstairs have a pool?
No, 1210 S. Newstead Ave - Downnstairs does not have a pool.
Does 1210 S. Newstead Ave - Downnstairs have accessible units?
No, 1210 S. Newstead Ave - Downnstairs does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 S. Newstead Ave - Downnstairs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 S. Newstead Ave - Downnstairs has units with dishwashers.
