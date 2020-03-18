All apartments in St. Louis
1000 South Newstead Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

1000 South Newstead Avenue

1000 S Newstead Ave · (314) 374-3687
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 S Newstead Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110
Forest Park Southeast

Price and availability

Amenities

new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
1,180 SF available. Complete historic rehab underway. PRIME location in the popular Grove neighborhood, short walk to CORTEX, Barnes Hospital and Shriner's Hospital within walking distance. Some rear parking in back lot. Ample street parking and new City parking plan for street parking. $16-20 / SF. Net charges of approx $1-2 / SF. Incredible spot for office, retail, restaurant, or whatever you can think of. See attachment on MLS. Act quickly to implement your build out requirements while we are still under construction. Brand new historic store front going in the next couple of weeks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 South Newstead Avenue have any available units?
1000 South Newstead Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis, MO.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
Is 1000 South Newstead Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1000 South Newstead Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 South Newstead Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1000 South Newstead Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 1000 South Newstead Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1000 South Newstead Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1000 South Newstead Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 South Newstead Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 South Newstead Avenue have a pool?
No, 1000 South Newstead Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1000 South Newstead Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1000 South Newstead Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 South Newstead Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 South Newstead Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 South Newstead Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 South Newstead Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
