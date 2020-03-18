1000 South Newstead Avenue

Amenities

1,180 SF available. Complete historic rehab underway. PRIME location in the popular Grove neighborhood, short walk to CORTEX, Barnes Hospital and Shriner's Hospital within walking distance. Some rear parking in back lot. Ample street parking and new City parking plan for street parking. $16-20 / SF. Net charges of approx $1-2 / SF. Incredible spot for office, retail, restaurant, or whatever you can think of. See attachment on MLS. Act quickly to implement your build out requirements while we are still under construction. Brand new historic store front going in the next couple of weeks.