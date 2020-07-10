All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

400 NE Castle Dr.

400 Northeast Castle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

400 Northeast Castle Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule your self-showing today!
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sbdhousingsolutions

*** Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. ***

OUR RENTAL PROCESS:
*We must have a completed application, for everyone over the age of 18, which includes a copy of each applicant’s photo id, 2 months of income verification, and rental verification received from landlord, pictures of pets, and all application fees paid before we can begin processing the application.

*We verify rental history. (If you owe money to a previous landlord or utility company, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We verify your income is at least 3x the amount of the rent. We do a criminal background check (Drugs or Violent Crimes in the last 10 Years will result in an automatic denial) We also pull a credit report. (If you are under a current/recent bankruptcy, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We look at each application as whole, and we will consider a cosigner or additional deposit for applications that may be borderline.

*If your application is approved, you are required to pay the base security deposit (in full) within 24 hours to remove the home from the market.

*You must move in within two weeks. You are required to pay a FULL month’s rent, any additional security deposit (if requested), and any pet fees the day of key pick up.

*PET FEES: All pet fees are NONREFUNDABLE. There is a minimum charge of $300 for first pet, plus a monthly pet rent, limit of 3. (No aggressive dog breeds)

*We are a paperless office and require you to use our online pay portal for rental payments after the initial certified funds are processed.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Please submit any additional documentation to leasing@sbdhousing.com

Please allow 3-5 business days for processing, thank you!"

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/400-ne-castle-dr ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 NE Castle Dr. have any available units?
400 NE Castle Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 400 NE Castle Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
400 NE Castle Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 NE Castle Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 NE Castle Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 400 NE Castle Dr. offer parking?
No, 400 NE Castle Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 400 NE Castle Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 NE Castle Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 NE Castle Dr. have a pool?
No, 400 NE Castle Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 400 NE Castle Dr. have accessible units?
No, 400 NE Castle Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 400 NE Castle Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 NE Castle Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 NE Castle Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 NE Castle Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

