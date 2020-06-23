Rent Calculator
1619 SW Highland Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1619 SW Highland Dr
1619 Southwest Highland Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1619 Southwest Highland Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
car wash area
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious townhome off Ward Rd. Single car garage, full size washer/dryer hook-ups, large bedrooms with walk in closet in master suite.
*EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1619 SW Highland Dr have any available units?
1619 SW Highland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lee's Summit, MO
.
What amenities does 1619 SW Highland Dr have?
Some of 1619 SW Highland Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1619 SW Highland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1619 SW Highland Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 SW Highland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1619 SW Highland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1619 SW Highland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1619 SW Highland Dr does offer parking.
Does 1619 SW Highland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 SW Highland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 SW Highland Dr have a pool?
No, 1619 SW Highland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1619 SW Highland Dr have accessible units?
No, 1619 SW Highland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 SW Highland Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1619 SW Highland Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1619 SW Highland Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1619 SW Highland Dr has units with air conditioning.
