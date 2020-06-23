All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 1619 SW Highland Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
1619 SW Highland Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1619 SW Highland Dr

1619 Southwest Highland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1619 Southwest Highland Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
car wash area
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious townhome off Ward Rd. Single car garage, full size washer/dryer hook-ups, large bedrooms with walk in closet in master suite.
*EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 SW Highland Dr have any available units?
1619 SW Highland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1619 SW Highland Dr have?
Some of 1619 SW Highland Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 SW Highland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1619 SW Highland Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 SW Highland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1619 SW Highland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1619 SW Highland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1619 SW Highland Dr does offer parking.
Does 1619 SW Highland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 SW Highland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 SW Highland Dr have a pool?
No, 1619 SW Highland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1619 SW Highland Dr have accessible units?
No, 1619 SW Highland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 SW Highland Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1619 SW Highland Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1619 SW Highland Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1619 SW Highland Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City