Kansas City, MO
Plaza Hills
Last updated May 28 2019 at 8:09 PM

Plaza Hills

4727 Jarboe St · No Longer Available
Location

4727 Jarboe St, Kansas City, MO 64112
West Plaza

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
google fiber
internet access
Enjoy this luxury condo just 2 blocks from Plaza.
Just a short walk to fabulous restaurants, shopping and entertainment!
2 good sized bedrooms and 2 nice bathrooms!
Kitchen comes fully equipped with Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Dishwasher, Microwave and a lovely built in wine rack!
This condo has lots of extras including: Gated entry, personal parking spot, fantastic outside swimming pool, fitness room and more!
Includes W/D in unit.
Other features include SS appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and large balcony.
Nicely finished bathrooms feature natural stone floors.
Google fiber wired.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Plaza Hills have any available units?
Plaza Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Plaza Hills have?
Some of Plaza Hills's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Plaza Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Plaza Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Plaza Hills pet-friendly?
No, Plaza Hills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does Plaza Hills offer parking?
Yes, Plaza Hills offers parking.
Does Plaza Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Plaza Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Plaza Hills have a pool?
Yes, Plaza Hills has a pool.
Does Plaza Hills have accessible units?
No, Plaza Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Plaza Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Plaza Hills has units with dishwashers.

