Plaza Hills

Amenities
Enjoy this luxury condo just 2 blocks from Plaza.
Just a short walk to fabulous restaurants, shopping and entertainment!
2 good sized bedrooms and 2 nice bathrooms!
Kitchen comes fully equipped with Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Dishwasher, Microwave and a lovely built in wine rack!
This condo has lots of extras including: Gated entry, personal parking spot, fantastic outside swimming pool, fitness room and more!
Includes W/D in unit.
Other features include SS appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and large balcony.
Nicely finished bathrooms feature natural stone floors.
Google fiber wired.