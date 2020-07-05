Plaza Hills

Amenities

google fiber patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool google fiber internet access

Enjoy this luxury condo just 2 blocks from Plaza.

Just a short walk to fabulous restaurants, shopping and entertainment!

2 good sized bedrooms and 2 nice bathrooms!

Kitchen comes fully equipped with Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Dishwasher, Microwave and a lovely built in wine rack!

This condo has lots of extras including: Gated entry, personal parking spot, fantastic outside swimming pool, fitness room and more!

Includes W/D in unit.

Other features include SS appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and large balcony.

Nicely finished bathrooms feature natural stone floors.

Google fiber wired.