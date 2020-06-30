All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like North Oak Crossing Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
North Oak Crossing Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

North Oak Crossing Apartments

9400 N Oak Trfy · (816) 605-6645
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9400 N Oak Trfy, Kansas City, MO 64155
Sherrydale

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom-2

$844

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 993 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedroom-1

$974

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from North Oak Crossing Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
on-site laundry
business center
carport
clubhouse
concierge
internet access
playground
North Oak Crossing in a pet-friendly, income-restricted community. To qualify for our program, your total household income must be below the following guidelines, based on the number of people living in the townhome.1 Person - $34,620; 2 Persons - $39,600; 3 Persons - $44,520; 4 Persons $49,440; 5 Persons - $53,400; 6 Persons - $57,360.




Welcome to North Oak Crossing Apartments, a proud member of the Yarco family of apartment communities. Yarco takes pride in offering the highest quality of service to our customers in both our affordable and conventional apartment communities. North Oak Crossing Apartments offers cozy two bedroom apartments. No matter which one you choose, you'll find spacious living areas, galley-style kitchens, generous storage space, and a private patio/balcony that make your apartment a place you'll be excited to call home.\nNorth Oak Crossing Apartments offers many amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Stay active at our fully-equipped fitness center, spend time with family at our childrens playground, or take a dip in the refreshing swimming pool. We know youll also love our picnic area, welcoming clubhouse, business center, on-site laundry facility, off-street parking, and carports. Take a walkthrough video tour now, or contact our friendly leasing staff to set up an appointment for a personal tour of your new home. We look forward to seeing you at North Oak Crossing Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200-$300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Carport: $15/month, garage: $50/month, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does North Oak Crossing Apartments have any available units?
North Oak Crossing Apartments offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $844 and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $974. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does North Oak Crossing Apartments have?
Some of North Oak Crossing Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is North Oak Crossing Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
North Oak Crossing Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is North Oak Crossing Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, North Oak Crossing Apartments is pet friendly.
Does North Oak Crossing Apartments offer parking?
Yes, North Oak Crossing Apartments offers parking.
Does North Oak Crossing Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, North Oak Crossing Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does North Oak Crossing Apartments have a pool?
Yes, North Oak Crossing Apartments has a pool.
Does North Oak Crossing Apartments have accessible units?
No, North Oak Crossing Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does North Oak Crossing Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, North Oak Crossing Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in North Oak Crossing Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity