Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly garage on-site laundry business center carport clubhouse concierge internet access playground

North Oak Crossing in a pet-friendly, income-restricted community. To qualify for our program, your total household income must be below the following guidelines, based on the number of people living in the townhome.1 Person - $34,620; 2 Persons - $39,600; 3 Persons - $44,520; 4 Persons $49,440; 5 Persons - $53,400; 6 Persons - $57,360.









Welcome to North Oak Crossing Apartments, a proud member of the Yarco family of apartment communities. Yarco takes pride in offering the highest quality of service to our customers in both our affordable and conventional apartment communities. North Oak Crossing Apartments offers cozy two bedroom apartments. No matter which one you choose, you'll find spacious living areas, galley-style kitchens, generous storage space, and a private patio/balcony that make your apartment a place you'll be excited to call home.

North Oak Crossing Apartments offers many amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Stay active at our fully-equipped fitness center, spend time with family at our childrens playground, or take a dip in the refreshing swimming pool. We know youll also love our picnic area, welcoming clubhouse, business center, on-site laundry facility, off-street parking, and carports. Take a walkthrough video tour now, or contact our friendly leasing staff to set up an appointment for a personal tour of your new home. We look forward to seeing you at North Oak Crossing Apartments!