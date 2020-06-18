All apartments in Kansas City
9810 Wallace Avenue

9810 Wallace Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9810 Wallace Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Robandee South

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
microwave
carpet
range
Another Great Listing From Faisal Hanif and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Unit available now!! This side/side split needs a little TLC but overall very solid! Needs carpet/flooring, Exterior paint and some trim repair, and some minor updating, and it is ready to go! Hardwoods under all carpet per Seller. Would make excellent first-time home or rental property. Includes refrigerator, range and microwave. Everything is functional. Main sewer line just cleaned out. Make this your next rental property! Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to rent. Pets negotiable with a non refundable deposit. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9810 Wallace Avenue have any available units?
9810 Wallace Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9810 Wallace Avenue have?
Some of 9810 Wallace Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9810 Wallace Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9810 Wallace Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9810 Wallace Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9810 Wallace Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9810 Wallace Avenue offer parking?
No, 9810 Wallace Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9810 Wallace Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9810 Wallace Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9810 Wallace Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9810 Wallace Avenue has a pool.
Does 9810 Wallace Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9810 Wallace Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9810 Wallace Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9810 Wallace Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
