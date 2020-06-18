9810 Wallace Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Another Great Listing From Faisal Hanif and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Unit available now!! This side/side split needs a little TLC but overall very solid! Needs carpet/flooring, Exterior paint and some trim repair, and some minor updating, and it is ready to go! Hardwoods under all carpet per Seller. Would make excellent first-time home or rental property. Includes refrigerator, range and microwave. Everything is functional. Main sewer line just cleaned out. Make this your next rental property! Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to rent. Pets negotiable with a non refundable deposit. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history.