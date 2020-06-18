9810 Wallace Avenue

Amenities
Another Great Listing From Faisal Hanif and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Unit available now!! This side/side split needs a little TLC but overall very solid! Needs carpet/flooring, Exterior paint and some trim repair, and some minor updating, and it is ready to go! Hardwoods under all carpet per Seller. Would make excellent first-time home or rental property. Includes refrigerator, range and microwave. Everything is functional. Main sewer line just cleaned out. Make this your next rental property! Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to rent. Pets negotiable with a non refundable deposit. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history.