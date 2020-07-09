All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:51 PM

9800 Oakley Avenue

9800 Oakley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9800 Oakley Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Amenities

This is a fantastic home in Kansas City! The home features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, two of which are 1/2 baths. The master bedroom has it's own private 1/2 bathroom. Spacious living spaces, hardwood floors and finished lower level with fireplace. The Kitchen is open with lots of cabinets and counter space. Large beautiful fenced back yard with patio. Washer/dryer hookups in sub-basement area. Brand new carpet in the lower level. Well established neighborhood- this will go FAST!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available 3/6/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9800 Oakley Avenue have any available units?
9800 Oakley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9800 Oakley Avenue have?
Some of 9800 Oakley Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9800 Oakley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9800 Oakley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9800 Oakley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9800 Oakley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9800 Oakley Avenue offer parking?
No, 9800 Oakley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9800 Oakley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9800 Oakley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9800 Oakley Avenue have a pool?
No, 9800 Oakley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9800 Oakley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9800 Oakley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9800 Oakley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9800 Oakley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

