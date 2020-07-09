9800 Oakley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a fantastic home in Kansas City! The home features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, two of which are 1/2 baths. The master bedroom has it's own private 1/2 bathroom. Spacious living spaces, hardwood floors and finished lower level with fireplace. The Kitchen is open with lots of cabinets and counter space. Large beautiful fenced back yard with patio. Washer/dryer hookups in sub-basement area. Brand new carpet in the lower level. Well established neighborhood- this will go FAST!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available 3/6/20



