9621 Belmont Ave
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:25 PM

9621 Belmont Ave

9621 Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9621 Belmont Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a49dfdc003 ---- FIRST MONTH FREE with move in by June 15!!!! Housing Vouchers WELCOME!

This 3 bedroom home is located near shopping, dining, parks and has quick highway access.

The living room provides plenty of space for entertaining and has large windows for added natural lighting. You?ll love the dark hardwood flooring featured throughout the living and bedroom spaces.

The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove/oven and lots of cabinetry to meet your storage needs.

In the master bedroom there is an en-suite bathroom with a walk in shower. The two additional bedrooms have plenty of closet space and are bright and airy.

The bathroom includes a single vanity and shower/tub combo.

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. homeriverkansascity.com

*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1055.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Holding fee of $955.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-Refundable Fee $350.00
Refundable Security Deposit $605.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 1055 Parking: 2 Car Garage Lease Length: 6,9,12 Square Footage: 1072 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/3/1 House Number: 9621 Bathroom: 1.5 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Size Limited < 25lbs (additional deposit may be required) Utilities Included: none Price Specials: First Month Free Dogs Ok Up To 25lbs Laundry Area Garage Washer/Dryer Not Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9621 Belmont Ave have any available units?
9621 Belmont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9621 Belmont Ave have?
Some of 9621 Belmont Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9621 Belmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9621 Belmont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9621 Belmont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9621 Belmont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9621 Belmont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9621 Belmont Ave offers parking.
Does 9621 Belmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9621 Belmont Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9621 Belmont Ave have a pool?
No, 9621 Belmont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9621 Belmont Ave have accessible units?
No, 9621 Belmont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9621 Belmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9621 Belmont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

