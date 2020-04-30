9621 Belmont Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

FIRST MONTH FREE with move in by June 15!!!! Housing Vouchers WELCOME!



This 3 bedroom home is located near shopping, dining, parks and has quick highway access.



The living room provides plenty of space for entertaining and has large windows for added natural lighting. You?ll love the dark hardwood flooring featured throughout the living and bedroom spaces.



The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove/oven and lots of cabinetry to meet your storage needs.



In the master bedroom there is an en-suite bathroom with a walk in shower. The two additional bedrooms have plenty of closet space and are bright and airy.



The bathroom includes a single vanity and shower/tub combo.



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity!



*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1055.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Holding fee of $955.00

Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Non-Refundable Fee $350.00

Refundable Security Deposit $605.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 1055 Parking: 2 Car Garage Lease Length: 6,9,12 Square Footage: 1072 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/3/1 House Number: 9621 Bathroom: 1.5 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Size Limited < 25lbs (additional deposit may be required) Utilities Included: none Price Specials: First Month Free Dogs Ok Up To 25lbs Laundry Area Garage Washer/Dryer Not Included