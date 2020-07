Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

TH1-3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with a one-car garage. Includes all major stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, stackable front load washer and dryer. We are a non-smoking and pet-friendly community. Call for more detail or if you would like to start the application process please call our office 816-410-1115.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.