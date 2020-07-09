All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:13 PM

9537 Charlotte Street

9537 Charlotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

9537 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Linden Hills and Indian Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 full bath 1/2 duplex. Located in the accredited Center school district. New carpet and paint. Updates windows, doors, kitchen, light fixtures, appliances, Furnace, and AC. This unit does not allow pets of any kind or smoking. Tenant pays for gas and electric. Owner pays water and lawn care. We require that applicants monthly income equal at least three times the monthly rent. Both 9535 and 9537 are available for rent. We will show 9537.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9537 Charlotte Street have any available units?
9537 Charlotte Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9537 Charlotte Street have?
Some of 9537 Charlotte Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9537 Charlotte Street currently offering any rent specials?
9537 Charlotte Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9537 Charlotte Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9537 Charlotte Street is pet friendly.
Does 9537 Charlotte Street offer parking?
No, 9537 Charlotte Street does not offer parking.
Does 9537 Charlotte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9537 Charlotte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9537 Charlotte Street have a pool?
No, 9537 Charlotte Street does not have a pool.
Does 9537 Charlotte Street have accessible units?
No, 9537 Charlotte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9537 Charlotte Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9537 Charlotte Street does not have units with dishwashers.

