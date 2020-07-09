9537 Charlotte Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 full bath 1/2 duplex. Located in the accredited Center school district. New carpet and paint. Updates windows, doors, kitchen, light fixtures, appliances, Furnace, and AC. This unit does not allow pets of any kind or smoking. Tenant pays for gas and electric. Owner pays water and lawn care. We require that applicants monthly income equal at least three times the monthly rent. Both 9535 and 9537 are available for rent. We will show 9537.

