Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9522 Harrison Street

9522 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

9522 Harrison Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Linden Hills and Indian Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 full bath 1/2 duplex. Located in the accredited Center school district. New windows, carpets, doors, kitchen, light fixtures, appliances Furnace and AC. This unit does not allow pets of any kind or smoking. Tenant pays for trash, electric, and Gas. Owner pays water We require that applicants monthly income equal at least three times the monthly rent. Contact for availability. The pictures of the kitchen in this listing was taken from the other side. There is not a stainless steel stove however there is a microwave above the stove.

Rently will allow you to schedule a showing anytime at your convenience

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9522 Harrison Street have any available units?
9522 Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9522 Harrison Street have?
Some of 9522 Harrison Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9522 Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
9522 Harrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9522 Harrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9522 Harrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 9522 Harrison Street offer parking?
No, 9522 Harrison Street does not offer parking.
Does 9522 Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9522 Harrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9522 Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 9522 Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 9522 Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 9522 Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9522 Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9522 Harrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.

