9522 Harrison Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 full bath 1/2 duplex. Located in the accredited Center school district. New windows, carpets, doors, kitchen, light fixtures, appliances Furnace and AC. This unit does not allow pets of any kind or smoking. Tenant pays for trash, electric, and Gas. Owner pays water We require that applicants monthly income equal at least three times the monthly rent. Contact for availability. The pictures of the kitchen in this listing was taken from the other side. There is not a stainless steel stove however there is a microwave above the stove.



Rently will allow you to schedule a showing anytime at your convenience



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.