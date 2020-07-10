Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9515 Wallace Ave
Last updated April 29 2019 at 3:15 PM
1 of 34
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9515 Wallace Ave
9515 Wallace Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9515 Wallace Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Robandee South
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9515 Wallace Ave have any available units?
9515 Wallace Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 9515 Wallace Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9515 Wallace Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9515 Wallace Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9515 Wallace Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9515 Wallace Ave offer parking?
No, 9515 Wallace Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9515 Wallace Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9515 Wallace Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9515 Wallace Ave have a pool?
No, 9515 Wallace Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9515 Wallace Ave have accessible units?
No, 9515 Wallace Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9515 Wallace Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9515 Wallace Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9515 Wallace Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9515 Wallace Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
