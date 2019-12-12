All apartments in Kansas City
9503 Northwest 87 Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9503 Northwest 87 Terrace

9503 NW 87 Ter · No Longer Available
Location

9503 NW 87 Ter, Kansas City, MO 64153

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,674 sf home is located in Kansas City, MO. This home features plush carpeting throughout, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9503 Northwest 87 Terrace have any available units?
9503 Northwest 87 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9503 Northwest 87 Terrace have?
Some of 9503 Northwest 87 Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9503 Northwest 87 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9503 Northwest 87 Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9503 Northwest 87 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 9503 Northwest 87 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 9503 Northwest 87 Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 9503 Northwest 87 Terrace does offer parking.
Does 9503 Northwest 87 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9503 Northwest 87 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9503 Northwest 87 Terrace have a pool?
No, 9503 Northwest 87 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 9503 Northwest 87 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9503 Northwest 87 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9503 Northwest 87 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 9503 Northwest 87 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
