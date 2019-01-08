9457 North Baltimore Avenue

Amenities
This beautiful town home is located in the highly desired Staley area. This home is has all stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and smooth top range. High end finishes throughout: granite and modern tile. The living room features an electric fireplace with remote control. This is a 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. Lawn care and snow removal are included. Pets are possible with approval, an additional deposit of $500, and $30/mth per pet.
Contact us to schedule a showing.