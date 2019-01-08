9457 North Baltimore Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful town home is located in the highly desired Staley area. This home is has all stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and smooth top range. High end finishes throughout: granite and modern tile. The living room features an electric fireplace with remote control. This is a 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. Lawn care and snow removal are included. Pets are possible with approval, an additional deposit of $500, and $30/mth per pet.

Contact us to schedule a showing.