Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9421 N Lenox Ave
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:15 AM

9421 N Lenox Ave

9421 N Lennox Ave · No Longer Available
Location

9421 N Lennox Ave, Kansas City, MO 64154

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ae2d00a029 ----

These beautifully finished town homes feature warm neutral interior paint, and lots of natural light throughout.

You will love the upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms.

It features wrought iron spindles, ceilings fans in each room, double paned windows, washer/dryer hook ups, a generous master bedroom with 2 expansive closets and a generously sized bathroom
with dual vanity, 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space, and semi private back patio you can grill on.

Amenities include a community pool and lawn care. These units are energy efficient and all electric, no gas.

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.
Kansas City Property Management

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

Security Deposit: 1450
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Lease Length: 6,9,12
Subdivision: Green Hills
Nearest Cross Street: NW 94th St/ N Adrian Ave
Square Footage: 1500
Virtual Tour: N/A
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/5/1
House Number: 9421
Bathroom: 2.5
Bedrooms: 3
Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none
Price Specials: none

Balcony Deck Or Patio
Disposal
Filter Easy Program
Granite Countertop
Hardwood Floor
Laundry Area Inside
Tile Floor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9421 N Lenox Ave have any available units?
9421 N Lenox Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9421 N Lenox Ave have?
Some of 9421 N Lenox Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9421 N Lenox Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9421 N Lenox Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9421 N Lenox Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9421 N Lenox Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9421 N Lenox Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9421 N Lenox Ave offers parking.
Does 9421 N Lenox Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9421 N Lenox Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9421 N Lenox Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9421 N Lenox Ave has a pool.
Does 9421 N Lenox Ave have accessible units?
No, 9421 N Lenox Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9421 N Lenox Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9421 N Lenox Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

