9417 Lewis Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom South KC Home - Are you looking for a great rental property in South KC?



Make sure you check out this beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom home, located just off Banister Rd. and James A Reed.



Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, a completely updated kitchen and bathrooms, and new windows! Let's not forget to mention the tons of additional storage space in the additional detached garage!



The stunning little ranch style home is sure to win you over! Make sure you scheduled your viewing on Rently today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5662252)