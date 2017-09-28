All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

9417 Lewis Ave

9417 Lewis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9417 Lewis Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom South KC Home - Are you looking for a great rental property in South KC?

Make sure you check out this beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom home, located just off Banister Rd. and James A Reed.

Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, a completely updated kitchen and bathrooms, and new windows! Let's not forget to mention the tons of additional storage space in the additional detached garage!

The stunning little ranch style home is sure to win you over! Make sure you scheduled your viewing on Rently today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5662252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9417 Lewis Ave have any available units?
9417 Lewis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9417 Lewis Ave have?
Some of 9417 Lewis Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9417 Lewis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9417 Lewis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9417 Lewis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9417 Lewis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9417 Lewis Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9417 Lewis Ave offers parking.
Does 9417 Lewis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9417 Lewis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9417 Lewis Ave have a pool?
No, 9417 Lewis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9417 Lewis Ave have accessible units?
No, 9417 Lewis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9417 Lewis Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9417 Lewis Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

