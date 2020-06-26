9409 N Robinhood Lane

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7016d26083 ---- SPECIAL -$200 OFF 1ST FULL MONTH! Must See! Gorgeous newer 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style duplex located just off 152 Hwy and Green Hills Rd in the Genesis Trails subdivision which is close to a variety of shopping and dining options. Features a great open floor plan with lots of upgrades! Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, tile flooring and granite countertops along with a breakfast bar that opens up to the great room with vaulted ceiings. The large master bedroom boasts an extra large walk-in closet and private master bath with double vanity. Washer/Dryer hookups and 1 car garage with opener. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups