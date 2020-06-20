9403 N Robinhood ave

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/97e9dd90a2 ----

You\'ll love this 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex!



It features washer dryer hook-ups, an open concept living room and kitchen, granite counter tops, tile floors and stainless steel appliances.



There are bright windows, ceiling fan in every room, spacious master bedroom with tons of closet space and single car garage.



In the boundaries of the highly rated Platte County R-3 School District - Pathfinder Elementary (K-4), Barry School (5-8) and Platte County High School (9-12



This property is conveniently located off of Old Tiffany Springs Road and Gower in the Genesis Trails subdivision north of the Highway 152 and the Green Hills Road exit, with easy access to highways 29 and 169. Grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, St. Luke\'s North hospital and Zona Rosa are just minutes away!



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.

s Rent



Filter Easy Program