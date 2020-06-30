9317 Grandview Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 1,248 Sq ft property was built in 1956 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. It is semi secluded backing up the woods with a big fenced in back yard. Nice Carpet, paint, tile. New Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. Everything new and updated. Central Air Conditioning. Attached garage. Don't Miss this one. It is truely awesome.

