9317 Grandview Rd
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:27 AM

9317 Grandview Rd

9317 Grandview Road · No Longer Available
Location

9317 Grandview Road, Kansas City, MO 64132
Hidden Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 1,248 Sq ft property was built in 1956 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. It is semi secluded backing up the woods with a big fenced in back yard. Nice Carpet, paint, tile. New Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. Everything new and updated. Central Air Conditioning. Attached garage. Don't Miss this one. It is truely awesome.
Come ready to rent this beauty today!

Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET
CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team - 816-237-8668

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9317 Grandview Rd have any available units?
9317 Grandview Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9317 Grandview Rd have?
Some of 9317 Grandview Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9317 Grandview Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9317 Grandview Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9317 Grandview Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9317 Grandview Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9317 Grandview Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9317 Grandview Rd offers parking.
Does 9317 Grandview Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9317 Grandview Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9317 Grandview Rd have a pool?
No, 9317 Grandview Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9317 Grandview Rd have accessible units?
No, 9317 Grandview Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9317 Grandview Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9317 Grandview Rd has units with dishwashers.

