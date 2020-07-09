All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

9310 N Robinhood ave

9310 North Robinhood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9310 North Robinhood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64154

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/364ba8804c ---- You'll love this 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex!

It features washer dryer hook-ups, an open concept living room and kitchen. The kitchen features granite counter tops, tile floors and stainless steel appliances.

There are large windows, ceiling fans in every room, a spacious master bedroom with tons of closet space and a single car garage.

In the boundaries of the highly rated Platte County R-3 School District - Pathfinder Elementary (K-4), Barry School (5-8) and Platte County High School (9-12

This property is conveniently located off of Old Tiffany Springs Road and Gower in the Genesis Trails subdivision north of the Highway 152 and the Green Hills Road exit, with easy access to highways 29 and 169. Grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, St. Luke's North hospital and Zona Rosa are just minutes away!

Don&rsquo;t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. Kansas City Property Management

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1400.00 breaks down as follows:
Holding fee of $1400.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Non-refundable fee of $350.00
Refundable deposit of $950.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter.

Security Deposit: 1400 Parking: 1 Car Garage Lease Length: 12 month Subdivision: Genisis Trails Nearest Cross Street: NW Old Tiffany Springs/N Gower Ave Square Footage: 1300 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/9/16 House Number: 9310 Bathroom: 2 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Yes,dogs only (additional deposit may be required) Utilities Included: none Price Specials: none Disposal Dual Sink Vanity Filter Easy Program Granite Countertop Laundry Area Inside Walk In Shower

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9310 N Robinhood ave have any available units?
9310 N Robinhood ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9310 N Robinhood ave have?
Some of 9310 N Robinhood ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9310 N Robinhood ave currently offering any rent specials?
9310 N Robinhood ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9310 N Robinhood ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9310 N Robinhood ave is pet friendly.
Does 9310 N Robinhood ave offer parking?
Yes, 9310 N Robinhood ave offers parking.
Does 9310 N Robinhood ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9310 N Robinhood ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9310 N Robinhood ave have a pool?
No, 9310 N Robinhood ave does not have a pool.
Does 9310 N Robinhood ave have accessible units?
No, 9310 N Robinhood ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9310 N Robinhood ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9310 N Robinhood ave does not have units with dishwashers.

