All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9309 Stark Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9309 Stark Ave
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

9309 Stark Ave

9309 Stark Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9309 Stark Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
KC MO 3 bd / 1.5 ba Home- $100 OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT! - 9309 Stark Ave, Kansas City, MO 64138
3 bed / 1.5 bath home with finished basement. Open kitchen with a flat-top range, a bay window that looks out to the back yard and a kitchen sky light that lets natural light in. The kitchen back door goes out to the patio and fenced back yard. There is 2 bd/1 ba on the main level and an additional bedroom and 1/2 bath in the finished basement along with a fireplace. Washer/dryer hook-ups in basement. Attached 1-car garage.

Rent $995 / Security Deposit $995

.Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal background is done case by case basis
-No Housing Vouchers

Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1

Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.

(RLNE4944764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9309 Stark Ave have any available units?
9309 Stark Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9309 Stark Ave have?
Some of 9309 Stark Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9309 Stark Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9309 Stark Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9309 Stark Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9309 Stark Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9309 Stark Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9309 Stark Ave offers parking.
Does 9309 Stark Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9309 Stark Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9309 Stark Ave have a pool?
No, 9309 Stark Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9309 Stark Ave have accessible units?
No, 9309 Stark Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9309 Stark Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9309 Stark Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln
Kansas City, MO 64137
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave
Kansas City, MO 64138
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary