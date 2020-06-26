Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

KC MO 3 bd / 1.5 ba Home- $100 OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT! - 9309 Stark Ave, Kansas City, MO 64138

3 bed / 1.5 bath home with finished basement. Open kitchen with a flat-top range, a bay window that looks out to the back yard and a kitchen sky light that lets natural light in. The kitchen back door goes out to the patio and fenced back yard. There is 2 bd/1 ba on the main level and an additional bedroom and 1/2 bath in the finished basement along with a fireplace. Washer/dryer hook-ups in basement. Attached 1-car garage.



Rent $995 / Security Deposit $995



.Management checks:

- Credit must be 600+

- Total household income - must make 3X the rent

- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions

- Criminal background is done case by case basis

-No Housing Vouchers



Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1



$40 Application fee per adult occupant.



(RLNE4944764)