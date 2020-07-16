All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 10 2019 at 11:53 PM

9300 Stubbs Road

9300 Stubbs Road · No Longer Available
Location

9300 Stubbs Road, Kansas City, MO 64138
Highview Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 full bath sits in a quiet neighborhood.
Hardwood floors throughout except the kitchen and that is tiled. There is an unfinished basement. Flat backyard with green grass as far as the eye can see.

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9300 Stubbs Road have any available units?
9300 Stubbs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 9300 Stubbs Road currently offering any rent specials?
9300 Stubbs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9300 Stubbs Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9300 Stubbs Road is pet friendly.
Does 9300 Stubbs Road offer parking?
No, 9300 Stubbs Road does not offer parking.
Does 9300 Stubbs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9300 Stubbs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9300 Stubbs Road have a pool?
No, 9300 Stubbs Road does not have a pool.
Does 9300 Stubbs Road have accessible units?
No, 9300 Stubbs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9300 Stubbs Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9300 Stubbs Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9300 Stubbs Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9300 Stubbs Road does not have units with air conditioning.
