Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

928 East 78th Street

928 East 78th Street · No Longer Available
Location

928 East 78th Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Waldo

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You really must come and see this nicely updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home that has been newly remodeled and is now ready for a new tenant!

Featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and new cabinetry.

Make sure you check out the stunning new bathroom with subway tile in the shower and new vanity.

This home is sure to go quick, so add it to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 East 78th Street have any available units?
928 East 78th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 928 East 78th Street have?
Some of 928 East 78th Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 928 East 78th Street currently offering any rent specials?
928 East 78th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 East 78th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 928 East 78th Street is pet friendly.
Does 928 East 78th Street offer parking?
No, 928 East 78th Street does not offer parking.
Does 928 East 78th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 928 East 78th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 East 78th Street have a pool?
No, 928 East 78th Street does not have a pool.
Does 928 East 78th Street have accessible units?
No, 928 East 78th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 928 East 78th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 928 East 78th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
