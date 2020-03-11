918 Northeast 113 Street

Amenities

SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before February 28th!

This Split Level is Calling Your Name! Newer Carpet & Paint Throughout! Updated Kitchen Boasts Laminate Wood Flooring, Pantry, Island & Granite Counters! Master Bedroom has Large Closet & Private Bathroom! Great Secondary Bedrooms Offer Lots of Space! Main Floor Bath has Been Updated with Laminate Wood Floors! Exterior Features Vinyl Siding, Newer Deck w/Steps Down to Back Yard! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

