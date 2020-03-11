All apartments in Kansas City
918 Northeast 113 Street

918 Northeast 113th Street · No Longer Available
Location

918 Northeast 113th Street, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before February 28th!
This Split Level is Calling Your Name! Newer Carpet & Paint Throughout! Updated Kitchen Boasts Laminate Wood Flooring, Pantry, Island & Granite Counters! Master Bedroom has Large Closet & Private Bathroom! Great Secondary Bedrooms Offer Lots of Space! Main Floor Bath has Been Updated with Laminate Wood Floors! Exterior Features Vinyl Siding, Newer Deck w/Steps Down to Back Yard! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 Northeast 113 Street have any available units?
918 Northeast 113 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 Northeast 113 Street have?
Some of 918 Northeast 113 Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 Northeast 113 Street currently offering any rent specials?
918 Northeast 113 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Northeast 113 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 918 Northeast 113 Street is pet friendly.
Does 918 Northeast 113 Street offer parking?
No, 918 Northeast 113 Street does not offer parking.
Does 918 Northeast 113 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 Northeast 113 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Northeast 113 Street have a pool?
No, 918 Northeast 113 Street does not have a pool.
Does 918 Northeast 113 Street have accessible units?
No, 918 Northeast 113 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Northeast 113 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 Northeast 113 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
