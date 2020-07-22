All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9133 East 90 Terrace
Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:37 PM

9133 East 90 Terrace

9133 East 90th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

9133 East 90th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64138
White Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
NEW YEAR SPECIAL! Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 5th!
TONS of space in this home for your friends and family! Large sunken living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. The kitchen has lots of cabinets and an island. Master bedroom feels like a retreat and offers a sunroom! Basement has a fireplace, full bathroom and a craft room/office or a space that is perfect for a treadmill. HUGE fenced back yard! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9133 East 90 Terrace have any available units?
9133 East 90 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 9133 East 90 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9133 East 90 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9133 East 90 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 9133 East 90 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 9133 East 90 Terrace offer parking?
No, 9133 East 90 Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 9133 East 90 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9133 East 90 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9133 East 90 Terrace have a pool?
No, 9133 East 90 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 9133 East 90 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9133 East 90 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9133 East 90 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 9133 East 90 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9133 East 90 Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 9133 East 90 Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
