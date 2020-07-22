9133 East 90 Terrace

Amenities

TONS of space in this home for your friends and family! Large sunken living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. The kitchen has lots of cabinets and an island. Master bedroom feels like a retreat and offers a sunroom! Basement has a fireplace, full bathroom and a craft room/office or a space that is perfect for a treadmill. HUGE fenced back yard! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

