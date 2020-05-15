9129 E 51st Terrace

Amenities
Beautiful Remodeled Raytown Home in quiet neighborhood - This Raytown home has been completely remodeled throughout and offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, new tile flooring & cabinets, windows, new carpet & bathrooms throughout. Enjoy the skylights, huge kitchen and spacious bedrooms this home has to offer. Master bedroom with it's own bathroom, jack & jill granite sinks & large vanity mirror. Two full baths plus 2 half baths. Full unfinished basement, new energy efficient windows throughout home and spacious double car garage. Pets are welcome with additional deposit and pet rent. Sorry no Vouchers.
Rent is $1,450.00 Per Month
Laurel Hills Elementary School
Raytown Middle School
Raytown Sr. High School
