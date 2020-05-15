All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9129 E 51st Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9129 E 51st Terrace
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:46 AM

9129 E 51st Terrace

9129 East 51st Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9129 East 51st Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64133
Stayton Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Remodeled Raytown Home in quiet neighborhood - This Raytown home has been completely remodeled throughout and offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, new tile flooring & cabinets, windows, new carpet & bathrooms throughout. Enjoy the skylights, huge kitchen and spacious bedrooms this home has to offer. Master bedroom with it's own bathroom, jack & jill granite sinks & large vanity mirror. Two full baths plus 2 half baths. Full unfinished basement, new energy efficient windows throughout home and spacious double car garage. Pets are welcome with additional deposit and pet rent. Sorry no Vouchers.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Spencer for Showing. 913-484-4879
Rent is $1,450.00 Per Month

Laurel Hills Elementary School

Raytown Middle School

Raytown Sr. High School

(RLNE4875865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9129 E 51st Terrace have any available units?
9129 E 51st Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9129 E 51st Terrace have?
Some of 9129 E 51st Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9129 E 51st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9129 E 51st Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9129 E 51st Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 9129 E 51st Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 9129 E 51st Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 9129 E 51st Terrace offers parking.
Does 9129 E 51st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9129 E 51st Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9129 E 51st Terrace have a pool?
No, 9129 E 51st Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 9129 E 51st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9129 E 51st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9129 E 51st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 9129 E 51st Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave
Kansas City, MO 64106
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64108
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary