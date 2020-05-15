9129 E 51st Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Remodeled Raytown Home in quiet neighborhood - This Raytown home has been completely remodeled throughout and offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, new tile flooring & cabinets, windows, new carpet & bathrooms throughout. Enjoy the skylights, huge kitchen and spacious bedrooms this home has to offer. Master bedroom with it's own bathroom, jack & jill granite sinks & large vanity mirror. Two full baths plus 2 half baths. Full unfinished basement, new energy efficient windows throughout home and spacious double car garage. Pets are welcome with additional deposit and pet rent. Sorry no Vouchers.



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Spencer for Showing. 913-484-4879

Rent is $1,450.00 Per Month



Laurel Hills Elementary School



Raytown Middle School



Raytown Sr. High School



(RLNE4875865)