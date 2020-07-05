All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
9112 McGee Street
Last updated August 2 2019 at 5:03 PM

9112 McGee Street

9112 Mcgee St · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Location

9112 Mcgee St, Kansas City, MO 64114
Bonne Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bae2888083 ---- You\'ll love this adorable house located in the south Waldo area with a fully-fenced yard great for pets and children! This comes with a mud room just inside the front door as well as a laundry room for your washer and dryer. Bathroom has updated fixtures, and we love that it has a shed for tools and gardening supplies. This home will be popular. *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9112 McGee Street have any available units?
9112 McGee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9112 McGee Street have?
Some of 9112 McGee Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9112 McGee Street currently offering any rent specials?
9112 McGee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9112 McGee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9112 McGee Street is pet friendly.
Does 9112 McGee Street offer parking?
No, 9112 McGee Street does not offer parking.
Does 9112 McGee Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9112 McGee Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9112 McGee Street have a pool?
No, 9112 McGee Street does not have a pool.
Does 9112 McGee Street have accessible units?
No, 9112 McGee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9112 McGee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9112 McGee Street does not have units with dishwashers.

