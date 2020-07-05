9112 McGee Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bae2888083 ---- You\'ll love this adorable house located in the south Waldo area with a fully-fenced yard great for pets and children! This comes with a mud room just inside the front door as well as a laundry room for your washer and dryer. Bathroom has updated fixtures, and we love that it has a shed for tools and gardening supplies. This home will be popular. *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!