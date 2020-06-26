9002 Northeast 73 Street

Amenities
You will fall in love with this spacious duplex. Walk up to the large family room with sliding doors to deck. Upstairs you will find a sunny dining area & kitchen with plenty of cabinets and work space. Two bedrooms on the main level share the hall bath. 3rd Bedroom on the finished lower level with its own bathroom and convenient access to laundry area. The back yard is open and features lots of trees for privacy. Close to highway access. Liberty school district.
Possession Date: 7/1/19
County: Clay
Subd: Oak Crest
Style: Split Entry
Year built: 1990’s
Sq feet per county: appr 1800
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Garage: 2
Laundry: in bsmt
Fireplace: No
Basement Finished: Yes
Fenced: No
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Community Pool: No
Lawn Mowing Incl: No
Pet deposit: Required
School Dist: Liberty
Elem Schl: Alexander Doniphan
Midd le Schl: S Liberty
High Schl: Liberty
Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal
Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Directions: I-35 N of River, Turn W on NE 73rd St.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.