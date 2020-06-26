All apartments in Kansas City
9002 Northeast 73 Street
9002 Northeast 73 Street

9002 NE 73 St · No Longer Available
Location

9002 NE 73 St, Kansas City, MO 64158
North Brook

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You will fall in love with this spacious duplex. Walk up to the large family room with sliding doors to deck. Upstairs you will find a sunny dining area & kitchen with plenty of cabinets and work space. Two bedrooms on the main level share the hall bath. 3rd Bedroom on the finished lower level with its own bathroom and convenient access to laundry area. The back yard is open and features lots of trees for privacy. Close to highway access. Liberty school district.

Possession Date: 7/1/19
County: Clay
Subd: Oak Crest
Style: Split Entry
Year built: 1990’s
Sq feet per county: appr 1800
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Garage: 2
Laundry: in bsmt
Fireplace: No
Basement Finished: Yes
Fenced: No
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Community Pool: No
Lawn Mowing Incl: No
Pet deposit: Required
School Dist: Liberty
Elem Schl: Alexander Doniphan
Midd le Schl: S Liberty
High Schl: Liberty
Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal
Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Directions: I-35 N of River, Turn W on NE 73rd St.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9002 Northeast 73 Street have any available units?
9002 Northeast 73 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9002 Northeast 73 Street have?
Some of 9002 Northeast 73 Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9002 Northeast 73 Street currently offering any rent specials?
9002 Northeast 73 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9002 Northeast 73 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9002 Northeast 73 Street is pet friendly.
Does 9002 Northeast 73 Street offer parking?
Yes, 9002 Northeast 73 Street offers parking.
Does 9002 Northeast 73 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9002 Northeast 73 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9002 Northeast 73 Street have a pool?
Yes, 9002 Northeast 73 Street has a pool.
Does 9002 Northeast 73 Street have accessible units?
No, 9002 Northeast 73 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9002 Northeast 73 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9002 Northeast 73 Street has units with dishwashers.
