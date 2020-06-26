9002 Northeast 73 Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You will fall in love with this spacious duplex. Walk up to the large family room with sliding doors to deck. Upstairs you will find a sunny dining area & kitchen with plenty of cabinets and work space. Two bedrooms on the main level share the hall bath. 3rd Bedroom on the finished lower level with its own bathroom and convenient access to laundry area. The back yard is open and features lots of trees for privacy. Close to highway access. Liberty school district.



Possession Date: 7/1/19

County: Clay

Subd: Oak Crest

Style: Split Entry

Year built: 1990’s

Sq feet per county: appr 1800

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Garage: 2

Laundry: in bsmt

Fireplace: No

Basement Finished: Yes

Fenced: No

Heating: Gas

Cooling: Central

Community Pool: No

Lawn Mowing Incl: No

Pet deposit: Required

School Dist: Liberty

Elem Schl: Alexander Doniphan

Midd le Schl: S Liberty

High Schl: Liberty

Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal

Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Directions: I-35 N of River, Turn W on NE 73rd St.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.