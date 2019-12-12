All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
8954 Northeast 116th Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8954 Northeast 116th Terrace

8954 Northeast 116th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8954 Northeast 116th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful New Home!
Split level entry with open kitchen and great room with built ins and high ceilings. Kitchen has beautiful hardwoods, stainless steel appliances, eat-in area, and lots of cabinet space Finished lower level with rec room and half bath.

Great sized bedrooms. Master has traced ceilings with an en suite bathroom with a shower and tub and walk in closet. Over sized 3 car garage, and a covered deck area with good yard space.

Available now

Pets negotiable (1 small dog. must be over 1 year and house trained. pet deposit and rent may apply)

Liberty North School District
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

