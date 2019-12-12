8954 Northeast 116th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Beautiful New Home!

Split level entry with open kitchen and great room with built ins and high ceilings. Kitchen has beautiful hardwoods, stainless steel appliances, eat-in area, and lots of cabinet space Finished lower level with rec room and half bath.



Great sized bedrooms. Master has traced ceilings with an en suite bathroom with a shower and tub and walk in closet. Over sized 3 car garage, and a covered deck area with good yard space.



Available now



Pets negotiable (1 small dog. must be over 1 year and house trained. pet deposit and rent may apply)



Liberty North School District

