8954 Northeast 116th Terrace

Amenities
Beautiful New Home!
Split level entry with open kitchen and great room with built ins and high ceilings. Kitchen has beautiful hardwoods, stainless steel appliances, eat-in area, and lots of cabinet space Finished lower level with rec room and half bath.
Great sized bedrooms. Master has traced ceilings with an en suite bathroom with a shower and tub and walk in closet. Over sized 3 car garage, and a covered deck area with good yard space.
Available now
Pets negotiable (1 small dog. must be over 1 year and house trained. pet deposit and rent may apply)
Liberty North School District
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.