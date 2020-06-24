All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 4 2019 at 1:25 PM

8909 North East 117th St

8909 NE 117th St · No Longer Available
Location

8909 NE 117th St, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Another Great Listing from Racquel and Renters Warehouse! This beautiful home features a partially open floor plan with both carpet and hardwood floors, fireplace, lots of natural light, spacious living room and dining room. Kitchen has an island and stainless steel appliances. Second floor has bedrooms, including the Master bedroom, which boasts a walk in closet, whirlpool tub and a double vanity! 2 car garage and an unfinished basement with a walkout into the back yard! Pet restrictions may apply. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Tenants are responsible for all utilities along with lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Renters ins required. Set up your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8909 North East 117th St have any available units?
8909 North East 117th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8909 North East 117th St have?
Some of 8909 North East 117th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8909 North East 117th St currently offering any rent specials?
8909 North East 117th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8909 North East 117th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8909 North East 117th St is pet friendly.
Does 8909 North East 117th St offer parking?
Yes, 8909 North East 117th St offers parking.
Does 8909 North East 117th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8909 North East 117th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8909 North East 117th St have a pool?
Yes, 8909 North East 117th St has a pool.
Does 8909 North East 117th St have accessible units?
No, 8909 North East 117th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8909 North East 117th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8909 North East 117th St does not have units with dishwashers.
