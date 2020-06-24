8909 North East 117th St

Amenities

Another Great Listing from Racquel and Renters Warehouse! This beautiful home features a partially open floor plan with both carpet and hardwood floors, fireplace, lots of natural light, spacious living room and dining room. Kitchen has an island and stainless steel appliances. Second floor has bedrooms, including the Master bedroom, which boasts a walk in closet, whirlpool tub and a double vanity! 2 car garage and an unfinished basement with a walkout into the back yard! Pet restrictions may apply. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Tenants are responsible for all utilities along with lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Renters ins required. Set up your showing today!