Kansas City, MO
8804 Manchester Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8804 Manchester Ave

8804 Manchester Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8804 Manchester Ave, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

google fiber
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
google fiber
Updated 3+ Bedroom Ranch - Don't miss this great 3 bedroom ranch home with bonus 4th bedroom and 2nd full bathroom in basement. Updated kitchen with newer cabinets, new counter tops and tile floors. Updated bathroom, fresh paint, large attached garage and spacious yard. Google Fiber already installed, just need to turn it on.

Unfinished basement is bright and can be used for rec room or play room along with the 4th bedroom and 2nd full bathroom.

We will provide a refrigerator at move-in.

(RLNE4616313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8804 Manchester Ave have any available units?
8804 Manchester Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8804 Manchester Ave have?
Some of 8804 Manchester Ave's amenities include google fiber, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8804 Manchester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8804 Manchester Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8804 Manchester Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8804 Manchester Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8804 Manchester Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8804 Manchester Ave offers parking.
Does 8804 Manchester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8804 Manchester Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8804 Manchester Ave have a pool?
No, 8804 Manchester Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8804 Manchester Ave have accessible units?
No, 8804 Manchester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8804 Manchester Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8804 Manchester Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

