8804 Manchester Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage google fiber

Updated 3+ Bedroom Ranch - Don't miss this great 3 bedroom ranch home with bonus 4th bedroom and 2nd full bathroom in basement. Updated kitchen with newer cabinets, new counter tops and tile floors. Updated bathroom, fresh paint, large attached garage and spacious yard. Google Fiber already installed, just need to turn it on.



Unfinished basement is bright and can be used for rec room or play room along with the 4th bedroom and 2nd full bathroom.



We will provide a refrigerator at move-in.



