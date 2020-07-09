All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 3 2019

8759 North Saint Clair Avenue

Location

8759 North Saint Clair Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64154
Coves North

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Not Available for Move-in until June 15th. Stunning 2-story home in the popular Autumn Ridge Neighborhood and in a cul-de-sac! Home has so much space and storage! You don't want to miss out on this one. 4 Bedrooms, 3 full Baths, 3 car garage. Great kitchen with lots of space, granite counters and large island. Tons of cabinets and counter space and a pass through pantry and desk area to the formal dining room. Nice Great Room with built ins and gas fireplace. Bedrooms are huge with the master suite to include a sitting area, walk in closet, jetted tub and tiled shower. Laundry in located on bedroom level. This home is in a home association which includes a pool and play area. Tenants are responsible to water lawn in months that the lawn needs it. Home has two refrigerators and the one in the garage is "as is". Small Dogs allowed with owner approval. No cats allowed. There will be additional deposit and pet rent. Home is just mins from air port, shopping including Zona Rosa, schools, and Ft. Leavenworth (approx 20 miles) and desired Park Hill Schools with Tiffany Ridge Elementary.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8759 North Saint Clair Avenue have any available units?
8759 North Saint Clair Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8759 North Saint Clair Avenue have?
Some of 8759 North Saint Clair Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8759 North Saint Clair Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8759 North Saint Clair Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8759 North Saint Clair Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8759 North Saint Clair Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8759 North Saint Clair Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8759 North Saint Clair Avenue offers parking.
Does 8759 North Saint Clair Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8759 North Saint Clair Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8759 North Saint Clair Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8759 North Saint Clair Avenue has a pool.
Does 8759 North Saint Clair Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8759 North Saint Clair Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8759 North Saint Clair Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8759 North Saint Clair Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

