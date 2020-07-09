8759 North Saint Clair Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Not Available for Move-in until June 15th. Stunning 2-story home in the popular Autumn Ridge Neighborhood and in a cul-de-sac! Home has so much space and storage! You don't want to miss out on this one. 4 Bedrooms, 3 full Baths, 3 car garage. Great kitchen with lots of space, granite counters and large island. Tons of cabinets and counter space and a pass through pantry and desk area to the formal dining room. Nice Great Room with built ins and gas fireplace. Bedrooms are huge with the master suite to include a sitting area, walk in closet, jetted tub and tiled shower. Laundry in located on bedroom level. This home is in a home association which includes a pool and play area. Tenants are responsible to water lawn in months that the lawn needs it. Home has two refrigerators and the one in the garage is "as is". Small Dogs allowed with owner approval. No cats allowed. There will be additional deposit and pet rent. Home is just mins from air port, shopping including Zona Rosa, schools, and Ft. Leavenworth (approx 20 miles) and desired Park Hill Schools with Tiffany Ridge Elementary.

