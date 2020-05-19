All apartments in Kansas City
8711 NW 82nd Tr Unit B

8711 Northwest 82nd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8711 Northwest 82nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64152
Park Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Duplex walking Distance to Parkhill High School - This North Kansas City, Missouri duplex offers 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. There is good sized living room with 1/2 bath on 1st floor. Second floor has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and washer and dryer included. There is off-street parking with a one car attached garage. Central Air and Gas Furnace. Parkhill High School is 2 blocks from the duplex. Cats are ok. Sorry no Dogs. Pet Deposit and pet rent required. Sorry no Vouchers

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent $750.00 per Month.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4732635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8711 NW 82nd Tr Unit B have any available units?
8711 NW 82nd Tr Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8711 NW 82nd Tr Unit B have?
Some of 8711 NW 82nd Tr Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8711 NW 82nd Tr Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
8711 NW 82nd Tr Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8711 NW 82nd Tr Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 8711 NW 82nd Tr Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 8711 NW 82nd Tr Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 8711 NW 82nd Tr Unit B offers parking.
Does 8711 NW 82nd Tr Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8711 NW 82nd Tr Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8711 NW 82nd Tr Unit B have a pool?
No, 8711 NW 82nd Tr Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 8711 NW 82nd Tr Unit B have accessible units?
No, 8711 NW 82nd Tr Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 8711 NW 82nd Tr Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 8711 NW 82nd Tr Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.

