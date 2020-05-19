8711 NW 82nd Tr Unit B

Amenities
Duplex walking Distance to Parkhill High School - This North Kansas City, Missouri duplex offers 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. There is good sized living room with 1/2 bath on 1st floor. Second floor has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and washer and dryer included. There is off-street parking with a one car attached garage. Central Air and Gas Furnace. Parkhill High School is 2 blocks from the duplex. Cats are ok. Sorry no Dogs. Pet Deposit and pet rent required. Sorry no Vouchers
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com
Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent $750.00 per Month.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4732635)