8656 Sleepy Hollow Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This unique 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Kansas City will grab your attention as soon as you walk into the beautiful open floor plan. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main level, and beautiful tile in the bathrooms. Large open living room leads into dining and kitchen area. Sparkling contemporary designed galley kitchen with newer appliances. Enjoy the spacious feel of the vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom. This home boasts multiple specialty options, such as digital thermostat, dimming light switch in the master, flat panel light switches throughout, and custom design features. The partially finished space in the basement is ideal for more living space and sits next to an entirely open large, shelved storage area with a washer and dryer in the home. The fully fenced back yard is large with beautiful mature trees surrounding it. You won't be able to resist this home's crisp, stylish appeal!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.