Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8656 Sleepy Hollow Road
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:26 AM

8656 Sleepy Hollow Road

8656 Sleepy Hollow Road · No Longer Available
Location

8656 Sleepy Hollow Road, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This unique 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Kansas City will grab your attention as soon as you walk into the beautiful open floor plan. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main level, and beautiful tile in the bathrooms. Large open living room leads into dining and kitchen area. Sparkling contemporary designed galley kitchen with newer appliances. Enjoy the spacious feel of the vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom. This home boasts multiple specialty options, such as digital thermostat, dimming light switch in the master, flat panel light switches throughout, and custom design features. The partially finished space in the basement is ideal for more living space and sits next to an entirely open large, shelved storage area with a washer and dryer in the home. The fully fenced back yard is large with beautiful mature trees surrounding it. You won't be able to resist this home's crisp, stylish appeal!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8656 Sleepy Hollow Road have any available units?
8656 Sleepy Hollow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8656 Sleepy Hollow Road currently offering any rent specials?
8656 Sleepy Hollow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8656 Sleepy Hollow Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8656 Sleepy Hollow Road is pet friendly.
Does 8656 Sleepy Hollow Road offer parking?
No, 8656 Sleepy Hollow Road does not offer parking.
Does 8656 Sleepy Hollow Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8656 Sleepy Hollow Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8656 Sleepy Hollow Road have a pool?
No, 8656 Sleepy Hollow Road does not have a pool.
Does 8656 Sleepy Hollow Road have accessible units?
No, 8656 Sleepy Hollow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8656 Sleepy Hollow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8656 Sleepy Hollow Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8656 Sleepy Hollow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8656 Sleepy Hollow Road does not have units with air conditioning.
